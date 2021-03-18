UPDATE: Governor expanding vaccine eligibility, long-term-care visitation

2:49 PM: Gov. Inslee‘s holding another pandemic briefing right now and among his announcements, he’s expanding vaccination eligibility again – on March 31st, it’ll extend to more groups than were originally in the next tier, including restaurant and other food-service workers, construction workers, people 60-65, and people over 16 with two or more co-morbidities.

(Graphic from governor’s office)

He’s also extending the statewide eviction moratorium through the end of June (which Seattle’s mayor has already done) and the utility-shutoff moratorium through the end of July.

The governor said the eligibility expansion is possible because the supply is increasing – something also noted in the weekly briefing by health officials earlier today. Dan Laster, director of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Action Command and Coordination System (VACCS) Center, promised that the state is working on improving support for finding vaccination appointments, both online and by phone.

2:59 PM: The governor also announced that some indoor visitation will be allowed at long-term care facilities.

3:33 PM: The briefing is over; the archived video should be viewable in the same window above shortly. Here are full details of what the governor just announced.