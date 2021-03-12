FOOD & DRINK NOTES: Farmers’ Market; yogurt freebie; liquor-store followup

Three West Seattle food and drink notes this morning:

(WSB file photo, north end of market)

HOT FOOD @ FARMERS’ MARKET: The West Seattle Farmers’ Market management says it has Seattle/King County Public Health approval to bring back hot food, so vendors can again cook and serve at the market. But rules remain – for example, the announcement says:

Shoppers are not allowed to congregate in front of booths to wait for orders. When you arrive at market, check-in with your favorite prepared food vendor first thing. If it looks like your meal will take more than five minutes to prepare, do a lap, take care of your grocery shopping, then pick up your food on your way out. Each vendor will have their own method of managing wait times that best suit their business.

And once you have your food, it’s take-home time – no eating or drinking at the market. Plus – of course – masks are still required for all. The Farmers’ Market operates 10 am-2 pm Sundays on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon.

FREE YOGURT: Ellenos, a Seattle-based company, is giving away cups of its new Milk and Fruit yogurt at Whole Foods West Seattle (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW) 9 am-12:30 pm Saturday. However, you can’t just show up – they’re asking you to sign up for a time slot here.

LIQUOR STORE: One month after Capco Beverages closed, the store’s new ownership has just filed for permits to overhaul the new space at 4712 42nd SW, the former Subway and Junction Fitness spots in outer Jefferson Square next to Nikko Teriyaki.

Got food/drink news? Let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!