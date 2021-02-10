BIZNOTES: The Good Society’s anniversary; Capco Beverages’ closing day; Marination Ma Kai’s Valentine treats

Three biznotes this midday:

THE GOOD SOCIETY’S FIRST ANNIVERSARY: The brewery/pub at 2701 California SW opened right before the pandemic. Surviving this kind of year is a big reason to celebrate. From the announcement:

This weekend, The Good Society turns one! Our first year has been a crazy one. From a completely packed pub on opening day to being able to sell only crowlers a mere thirty days later to partially opening inside to setting up outdoor seating to upgrading the outdoor seating to upgrading the outdoor seating again to closing down inside again to opening partially inside again all while brewing some pretty good beer and making new friends with our community. While we cannot have the party we had hoped we would when we opened a year ago, we still could not let this weekend pass without mention. So we lined up a few small things to celebrate one year. Our mission has always been about togetherness and community. On Friday we will release our final numbers on how much we were able to donate to local causes last year. Make no mistake, we were able to do this because of the support you gave us. We will also unveil a new way for you to pick which cause your beer supports.

They’ve also restocked on merch; they’ll be offering dipping sauces for their famous pretzels; and then ….

Beer! What kind of brewery anniversary would it be without an anniversary beer? Nuclear Kitty Eyes, our first Double IPA, is a hoppier, more intense version of neighborhood favorite, Neon Kitty Eyes. And for added fun, we also brought back Neon Kitty Eyes! Both will be available on draft and in cans.

Anniversary-weekend hours are 3-9 pm Friday, noon-9 pm Saturday, noon-8 pm Sunday (“actual anniversary) and Monday.

CAPCO BEVERAGES’ FINAL DAY … FOR NOW: As we’ve reported previously, the liquor store at 4100 SW Alaska is making way for Swedish medical space, so today is the last day, but it’s expecting to reopen with new ownership and a new location at nearby Jefferson Square, according to manager Dolly, who says she’ll be back too.

MARINATION MA KAI’S VALENTINE TREAT: The restaurant at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW) is offering pre-orders if you’d like a half-dozen or dozen guava-filled malasadas for Valentine’s Day – order yours by Friday afternoon, pick them up Sunday. They might have some available for walk-up sales that day, but it’ll be a two-per-person limit that day, first-come first-served.