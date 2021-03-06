COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks to West Seattle recycling/shredding event

The first day of spring – March 20th – is also the next big recycling/shredding event in West Seattle. This was announced a month ago; we’re reminding you about it now that it’s just two weeks away. The location has changed this year, to the north parking lot of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – look for the sign in the photo at right. Here’s what the event, with sponsors including the West Seattle Junction Association and WS Chamber of Commerce, will and won’t take:

ACCEPTED ITEMS INCLUDE:

Styrofoam

Household batteries

Fluorescent tubes and bulbs

Small electronics

Paper for shredding (limit 4 boxes) – you CAN bring confidential documents NOT-ACCEPTED ITEMS INCLUDE:

Automotive waste

Furniture

Broken household goods

Construction waste

Latex paint

Large appliances

Garbage or yard waste

Hazardous waste

Car seats

Non-recyclable or non-reusable items

Commercial loads

NO Clothing & linens (NEW in 2021 due to capacity)

NO Household goods (NEW in 2021 due to capacity)

Distancing protocol and other info is all on the WSJA’s preview page. One more thing: Want to volunteer to help the event go smoothly? Sign up here.