SAVE THE DATE: West Seattle recycle/reuse event planned for first day of spring

(WSB photo, September 2020)

While many in-person events were shelved last spring/summer because of the pandemic, and will likely skip this year too, here’s one that WILL happen: The West Seattle Junction Association confirms that another recycle/reuse event is set for this spring – the day of the spring equinox, in fact – Saturday, March 20th. A few changes from last fall’s event – no housewares, as that quickly overwhelmed capacity last time, and led to more disappointment than recycling; and a new location – South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge, where there’s much more space to handle drive-up traffic. Plans include electronics recycling, Styrofoam recycling, light-bulb recycling, and paper shredding. Watch for more info as the date gets closer.