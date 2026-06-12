WEST SEATTLE BEACHES: Mega-low tides on the way

(Mid-May mega-low tide photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)
Just in time for the weekend and summery weather, we are headed for another round of mega-low tides – lowest ones of the year. For the next five days, the lowest low tide will be at least -3 feet, and for two of those days it will be truly mega-low – out past -4 feet:
Saturday (June 13) -3.1 feet at 9:58 am
Sunday (June 14) -3.9 feet at 10:45 am
Monday (June 15) -4.3 feet at 11:32 am
Tuesday (June 16) -4.3 feet at 12:21 pm
Wednesday (June 17) -3.7 feet at 1:11 pm
Tread lightly – the mega-low tides expose sea life that’s usually safely underwater.
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