WEST SEATTLE BEACHES: Mega-low tides on the way

(Mid-May mega-low tide photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Just in time for the weekend and summery weather, we are headed for another round of mega-low tides – lowest ones of the year. For the next five days, the lowest low tide will be at least -3 feet, and for two of those days it will be truly mega-low – out past -4 feet:

Saturday (June 13) -3.1 feet at 9:58 am

Sunday (June 14) -3.9 feet at 10:45 am

Monday (June 15) -4.3 feet at 11:32 am

Tuesday (June 16) -4.3 feet at 12:21 pm

Wednesday (June 17) -3.7 feet at 1:11 pm

Tread lightly – the mega-low tides expose sea life that’s usually safely underwater.