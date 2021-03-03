West Seattle, Washington

VACCINATION: Last-minute openings for next two days at city’s new West Seattle site

March 3, 2021 5:30 pm
 |   Coronavirus | West Seattle news

Just got word of this from the mayor’s office:

Because of a last-minute influx in vaccine, we have around 400 appointments currently available at our West Seattle site for tomorrow, March 4, and Friday, March 5. Here’s the registration link.

Because of the significant percentage of folks 65 and older in the West Seattle area who have yet to be vaccinated, we are focusing on folks 65 and older in ZIP codes in West Seattle, Delridge, and South Park that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

The site is at Southwest Athletic Complex‘s parking lot, 2801 SW Thistle, same place the city’s been offering testing, which continues.

5 Replies to "VACCINATION: Last-minute openings for next two days at city's new West Seattle site"

  • FG March 3, 2021 (5:51 pm)
    This is so wrong . Anyone that is eligible should be able to get the vaccination in the zip codes that they reside on . I have been trying to get a appt for over a month and can not and  I am eligible but per this site because I am not 65 and older I can’t not get it here. 

    • WSB March 3, 2021 (6:43 pm)
      Mayor’s office spokesperson Kelsey Nyland explained when we asked about others who are eligible, “When we make the link public, we narrow the criteria so that we can continue to focus on the most vulnerable people in an environment where the link will be available to everyone in the City. For example, West Seattle still has a ton of unvaccinated older adults, and we want to make sure we’re reaching and vaccinating them ASAP.”

  • Blbl March 3, 2021 (6:09 pm)
    What the heck does “we are focusing on” mean? Does that mean you are only accepting appointments from that demographic? Does that mean you are excluding people who the governor just announced are eligible? These vague statements are so frustrating.

  • CarDriver March 3, 2021 (6:47 pm)
    A concern for many is these clinics with “extra”  is not knowing if they’ll be able to get a 2nd shot.  Do they give assurances that there will be  a 2nd shot available?

    • WSB March 3, 2021 (6:53 pm)
      This is the city. They are doing things absolutely by the book.

