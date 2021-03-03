VACCINATION: Last-minute openings for next two days at city’s new West Seattle site

Just got word of this from the mayor’s office:

Because of a last-minute influx in vaccine, we have around 400 appointments currently available at our West Seattle site for tomorrow, March 4, and Friday, March 5. Here’s the registration link.

Because of the significant percentage of folks 65 and older in the West Seattle area who have yet to be vaccinated, we are focusing on folks 65 and older in ZIP codes in West Seattle, Delridge, and South Park that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.