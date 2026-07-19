WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 26 possibilities!

(Weather Watch Park, photo by Bob Burns)

Here are the two-dozen-plus happenings on today’s event list, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUNDAY FUNDAY RUNDAY: The Westies Run Club is running loops at Lincoln Park Softball Field #3 (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) today, 9 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: In The Junction, weekly Sunday morning games are happening at The Missing Piece (4707 California SW), 9:30 am.

ALKI ART FAIR: 10 am-6 pm, third and final day to browse and buy art and enjoy music at this festival on the Alki promenade, from the Alki Bathhouse (2701 Alki SW) westward.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Back in its regular spot this week, and now in summer produce-and-products season, 10 am-2 pm, California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska.

FREE NIA CLASS: Begins at 10:15 am; first class free if you pre-register. At Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary. (3618 SW Alaska)

FREE COMMUNITY CLASS: 10:30 am at The Summerland (4411 California SW).

MASTER GARDENERS CLINIC: Back at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, 10 am-2 pm.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily splashing at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale), 11 am-8 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open today! Need a tool but don’t need/want to, or can’t, buy it? You’ll probably be able to find it at, and borrow it from, the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE RESIST: VIGIL TO DEMAND JUSTICE: 11:30 am-1:30 pm, weekly action in The Junction is this week a vigil to “demand justice for Lorenzo, Johan, Justice for All.”

WATCH THE WORLD CUP FINAL: One last, big watch party at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), starting at noon.

SACRED RESONANCE – VOCAL TONING: Noon at Inner Alchemy Studio and Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily public sessions resume at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WADING POOLS OPEN TODAY: Forecast is for sunny and 70+ so these two city-run wading pools should be open, both noon-7 pm: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) and EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

CLOTHING SWAP: 1-4:30 pm at Nepenthe (9447 California SW) – not meant to be a donation dropoff – bring some and take some!

FREE TREAT FOR PETS: At Admiral Mud Bay (2358 California SW), 1-3 pm, free treat in honor of National Ice Cream Day.

SNAIL MAIL SUNDAYS: Long-distance advocacy at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), come ready to write, 1-4 pm.

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: You’re welcome Sunday afternoons at this West Seattle tasting room (with a patio!) open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: First of two GreenStage performances today in Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), “The Winter’s Tale” at 3 pm.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: See and hear Phil Parsons and Blue Runner, Cajun trio, 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW), no cover, all ages.

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: Monthly community meeting – this time with ice cream! – at 3:30 pm, St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW).

PLAY PLANT BINGO AT MR. B’S: Presented by neighboring Terraplanted at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), 6:30 pm – details in our calendar listing.

MORE FREE SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: Second performance in GreenStage‘s doubleheader, is “Coriolanus,” starting at 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

BLACK TEA AT REVELRY ROOM: 7 pm-midnight, nighttime tea service with host Jack Sanders, info and RSVP here. (4547 California SW)

UNDERGROUND TRIVIA AT CORNER POCKET: Fun Q&A in The Junction! Trivia starts at 7:30 pm – free to play, and you can win prizes. (4302 SW Alaska)

LIVE JAZZ AT THE ALLEY: Music to end your weekend! 8-10 pm, jazz with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW).

Organizing, or assisting with, an event that should be on the WSB community calendar – whether one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!