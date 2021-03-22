West Seattle, Washington

VACCINATION: City’s West Seattle site to become all vaccine, no testing

March 22, 2021 8:15 pm
 Coronavirus | West Seattle news

After seven months, the city will soon stop offering COVID-19 testing in the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot. Tonight’s Seattle-King County Public Health pandemic-news update says it’ll become a vaccinations-only site at the end of the month, just as eligibility expands again. The last day of testing there will be March 30th, says Public Health. If you need a test after that in West Seattle, in addition to health-care providers, the self-testing Curative kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) will continue to be available.

  • Eileen March 22, 2021 (8:19 pm)
    Wow – that seems really short sighted.

