MONDAY: Seattle Public Schools changes elementary, K-8 schedules, starts in-person-learning return

Tomorrow’s a big day for many Seattle Public Schools students. First, bell times change for all elementary and K-8 students, as announced:

New Elementary and K-8 Bell Schedules

Elementary and K-8 schools will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2:30 p.m. for students in both the remote and hybrid, in-person model (part-time in person and part-time remote).

This change does not include 6th-8th grade comprehensive middle schools. Comprehensive middle schools will continue to begin at 9 a.m.

Bell Schedule

8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

Morning Block: 8 – 10:45 a.m.

Afternoon Block: 11:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

8 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Wednesday

All students will be remote