CORONAVIRUS: Monday 3/22/2021 roundup

After another Sunday without a King County update, we start tonight with two days’ worth of numbers:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: We asked Seattle-King County Public Health if update-less Sundays were the new norm; they said no, just happened to happen two weekends in a row – this time the problem was a staffing emergency. So remember the daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health, represents the changes since Saturday:

*85.629 people have tested positive, 346 more than Saturday’s total

*1,452 people have died, unchanged from Saturday’s total

*5,220 people have been hospitalized, 17 more than Saturday’s total

*949,161 people have been tested, 6,660 more than Saturday’s total

One week ago, those totals were 84,303/1,437/5,180/933,980.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 123.6 million cases, 2,722,000 deaths – 542,000 in the U.S. See the other stats – nation by nation – here.

PHASE 3: Reminder – the entire state is now in Phase 3 of reopening, which means 50 percent capacity for many types of businesses. But not all are choosing to reopen that fully, so be mindful of what your favorite businesses decide to do.

TEST SITE CLOSING: Announced tonight – the city-run West Seattle testing/vaccination site will be vaccination-only as of March 31st.

IF YOU’RE ELIGIBLE AND LOOKING FOR AN APPOINTMENT … here are the links we’ve amassed:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all three of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)\

*The state says it’s improved its own lookup tool

*Here’s another search to try

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

LEFTOVERS? Here’s what commenter SD said happened late today at the West Seattle site.

SCHOOL SURVEY: Seattle Public Schools is reminding elementary families to answer the latest reopening-related survey by Wednesday.

NEED FOOD? This week’s nearest Food Lifeline distribution is 2-5 pm Friday (March 26th) at 815 S. 96th.

