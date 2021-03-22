REOPENING: Seattle Public Schools seeking survey responses by Wednesday

Now that Seattle Public Schools has a plan for meeting the governor’s order to offer some in-person learning to elementary students by early April, it’s surveying families to find out how many intend to accept that offer. The district sent this reminder tonight for families to return those surveys:

• A hybrid instructional model of in-person part-time and remote part-time —

* M-T-Th-F half-day in-person, half-day remote

* W full-day remote for all students

• A full remote instruction model.

Return Dates

• March 29 – All preschool students and students enrolled in elementary special education Intensive Services Pathways;

• April 5 – All other kindergarten to 5th grade students;

• April 5 – Students enrolled in middle and high school special education intensive pathways.

Preschool and elementary students enrolled in a K-8 school will follow the start dates outlined above.