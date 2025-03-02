WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 18 notes!

(‘Fogbow’ photographed from Lincoln Park by Barbara Spector)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s info for your Sunday:

TRAFFIC ALERT: As noted here, the Hot Chocolate Run downtown will close part of Highway 99 this morning.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: This year’s Girl Scout Cookie in-person sales continue today! Go here to look for a cookie booth near you – multiple troops are selling at various spots, during various time slots, in West Seattle. (Is your troop out selling cookies? Send a pic – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: For today’s run, meet at 9 am at Caffe Ladro. (7011 California SW)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with winter produce (root vegetables! greens! cabbage! apples!) and beverages, flowers, cheese, yogurt, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, dried peppers, garlic, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

ORGANIST HONORED: As previewed here, this morning’s 10 am service at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW) will include a celebration of its long-serving organist John Van Lierop Jr.

BEE GARDEN WORK PARTY: 10 am-noon, first West Seattle Bee Garden work party of the year!

Our jobs:

General garden cleanup What to bring/wear:

Your gardening spirit (no experience necessary)

Water bottle

Close-toed shoes

Dress for the weather

We have a selection of gardening tools and gloves available, but if you have a favorite from home, please bring it, we love learning about folks’ favorite tools. So many thanks for your support of our community garden!

(Graham/Lanham)

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: The Longhouse is open for visitors, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going, or to finish assembling a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

COMMUNITY CLOG-DANCING LESSONS: First of three Sundays with 1 pm lessons at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

FAT SUNDAY WITH JAMBALAYA AND JAZZ: Everybody welcome! 1 pm at Admiral Church, lunch and music. (4320 SW Hill)

SUNDAY CRIBBAGE: At the West Seattle Eagles‘ HQ, 2 pm, tournament play for more advanced players. Non-members welcome too. (4426 California SW)

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: West Seattle tasting room open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

MENDING WITH WEST SEATTLE TIMEBANK: Bring your own small projects and supplies to Elizabeth House (3201 SW Graham), 3-6 pm – details in our calendar listing.

MUSICIANS FOR THE WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK: Bring money and/or nonperishable food donations to C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) in honor of today’s 3-5 pm performance by Christy McWilson and Jasper Tollefson.

‘COVENANT’ CLOSES: Closing performance for ArtsWest‘s play, 3 pm, is sold out per playhouse website.

ASTRA LUMINA: Three more weeks to catch the celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. Tonight, 6 pm and later admission times. Tickets and info here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday nights feature music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

