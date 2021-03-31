BIZNOTES: From bar to bugs

Three business notes this evening:

MAJARAJA: This establishment at 4542 California SW has just reopened its storied bar, the West Seattle Junction Association reports, as of 4 pm tonight. Not quite ready for sit-down dining, though.

YOGASIX: The Whittaker‘s commercial management has officially announced that this yoga chain is about to open a 2,302-square-foot space in the mixed-use building at 4755 Fauntleroy Way SW. The announcement says YogaSix offers “a broad range of heated and non-heated yoga classes, boot-camp-style fitness classes, and meditation.” They’re expected to open in mid-April.

TINY SCIENCE: Proprietor Jen Paur sqys her Mantis Madness kits – featured here 2+ weeks ago – are almost sold out, so she’s sending out one last call, with spring break on the way. Here’s the link.