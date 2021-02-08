WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: First alert of the week

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

You’ve seen the snow on the mountains, and if you were up early this morning, you might have seen some down here. Might we see more? The first official National Weather Service alert of the week has been issued this afternoon – a Special Weather Statement:

Cold air over British Columbia is likely to push south into Western Washington this week. … After the colder air arrives, a front might reach the area with a chance of snow Thursday and Friday.

You know how often local forecasts change, so don’t get too excited and/or worried yet. But do be ready. Snow or no snow, overnight lows are expected to dip into the 20s.