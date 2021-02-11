WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Art Walk, bridge meeting, school open houses, more…

(Photo by Machel Spence – just three days until Valentine’s Day)

While we watch and wait to see what the weather brings, here are events that might interest you this afternoon and evening:

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE COMMUNITY TASK FORCE: 4-6 pm online, with updates about planning for high-bridge repair, changes in low-bridge access, proposals for West Marginal Way, and more. Our preview includes attendance links.

DEMONSTRATION: 4-6 pm, you’re invited to demonstrate at 16th/Holden with organizer Scott in support of racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: 5 pm online and/or in-person – as usual you have many options for enjoying art this month. Go here to see who’s having a reception – note that artist Jenna Roby will be at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor) early, 4 pm-6 pm – and who’s online only and/or presenting an ongoing display. New businesses have joined, too, like Floors Plus NW at 6959 California SW, hosting Kat Honda Whitham, 5-7 pm.

LAFAYETTE ELEMENTARY ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: Find out about

Lafauyette in a virtual open house at 5:30 pm.

Click here to join or call in (audio only) 206-800-4125 (Phone Conference ID: 423 932 196#).

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: 6 pm online, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s speaker/author series features historian Brad Holden discussing his book about Prohibition in Seattle. Our preview includes the link for registering to attend.

CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HS ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: Future CSIHS students and their families are invited to learn more about the school tonight, 7 pm. Info is here, including the attendance link.