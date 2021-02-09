WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: Scandalous history, this time

Thursday night, the Southwest Seattle Historical Society invites you to learn about a scandalous chapter in the city’s history – in case you haven’t already seen it in our Event Calendar, here’s the announcement:

‘Words, Writers & SouthWest Stories,’ a history-based speaker series of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, is delighted to host local author and historian Brad Holden for a live Zoom presentation on Thursday, February 11 at 6:00 PM. Holden will deliver a presentation about his book, “Seattle Prohibition: Bootleggers, Rumrunners and Graft in the Queen City.” Registration is required. Please register HERE.

Prohibition consumed Seattle, igniting a war that lasted nearly twenty years and played out in the streets, waterways and even town hall. Roy Olmstead, formerly a Seattle police officer, became the King of the Seattle Bootleggers, and Johnny Schnarr, running liquor down from Canada, revolutionized the speedboat industry. Frank Gatt, a south Seattle restaurateur, started the state’s biggest moonshining operation. Skirting around the law, the Coast Guard and the zealous assistant director of the Seattle Prohibition Bureau, William Whitney, was no simple feat, but many rose to the challenge. Join us to hear Brad Holden tell the spectacular story of Seattle in the time of Prohibition.

Brad Holden is a local author, historian and “finder of old things.” When not out searching for local historical artifacts, he enjoys writing about Seattle’s past. His work has appeared in Pacific Northwest Magazine, and he is a contributing writer for HistoryLink.org. Brad is also the author of “Seattle Prohibition: Bootleggers, Rumrunners & Graft in the Queen City,” and his next book — a biography about mysterious Seattle inventor and psychedelic pioneer Al Hubbard — is due to be published later this year.

This series is open to hosting any author or speaker addressing historical issues relating to the Puget Sound/Duwamish Peninsula and/or the general public. Additional information on future presentations can be obtained by contacting Dora-Faye Hendricks, Chair, ‘Words, Writers & SouthWest Stories’ by phone at 206-290-8315 or by e-mail at Dora-Faye@comcast.net.