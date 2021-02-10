THURSDAY: West Seattle Bridge updates, W. Marginal Way proposals @ Community Task Force

(West Seattle Bridge as seen tonight on SDOT camerq)
The West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force continues meeting online monthly to hear and talk about the bridge and associated projects, and its next meeting is scheduled for 4-6 pm tomorrow (Thursday, February 11th). Here’s the agenda; it includes an update on progress toward repairs, a look at low-bridge access, and a review of the proposals for West Marginal Way SW north of the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse. That will include the attendees breaking into two discussion groups; the link for watching the meeting including group A is here, and the link for group B is here. If you can’t watch the meeting, but are interested in what’s happening with repair planning, SDOT published this update last week. They’re still projecting “mid-2022” for reopening, spokesperson Ethan Bergerson told WSB this week, “and we will be able to give a more certain schedule update once the contractor is selected and the project reaches a further stage in design.”
