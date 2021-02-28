WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: February’s finale

(Saturday morning’s moonset, photographed by Greg Snyder)

Last day of the month – here are ways you can spend it!

TODAY’S ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Every week we update our list of more than 20 local churches’ online Sunday services (a few offer in-person options too), with the latest links; find them here.

GIVE: Alki UCC‘s latest donation drive will accept food and certain items of clothing, 10 am-3 pm. (6115 SW Hinds)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction, the market’s on. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

DINE-OUT BENEFIT AT MOD PIZZA WWV: 10:30 am-10 pm, the Louisa Boren STEM K-8 PTA will benefit from today’s fundraiser at MOD Pizza at Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton). Use the code GR179557L – or mention the school; you can order in-store or online, for pickup or delivery, directly from MOD.

DINE-OUT BENEFIT AT MISSION CANTINA: 11 am-8 pm, dine in, or take out from, or even buy a gift card from Mission Cantina (2325 California SW; WSB sponsor), and the Alki Elementary PTA will get part of the proceeds. They note: “To order regular menu items, please call Mission directly at 206-937-8220. Please note, we are encouraging families to work with the restaurant directly rather than use 3rd party apps such as Grubhub and Ubereats, to help the staff get more of the funds from tips and orders.”

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

