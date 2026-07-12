HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Summer Fest 2026, day 3

10:44 AM: The Theo McGaughey Trio is opening West Seattle Summer Fest‘s third and final day with instrumental jazz at The Big Dark Corner (aka KeyBank Plaza), today’s one and only festival music stage, because the West Seattle Farmers’ Market is on the block north of Oregon where the main stage was. The corner has an eclectic lineup of performers all day:

11:00 Allwaye

11:45 Malty & The Rain (Acoustic)

12:45 J Skip

1:30 Tobi Kunkel

2:30 Melina’s Birthday Set

3:30 Better As Brass

4:00 Trombone King

We’re also told “the balloon guy” will be back at California/Alaska in the early afternoon. More sights and sounds of Summer Fest as the day goes on – get here by 5 pm, because that’s when West Seattle’s biggest party wraps till next year! Missed our as-it-happens coverage the past two days with lots of photos and video? Scroll through this archive!

11:38 AM: The Farmers’ Market, on California NORTH of Oregon this week only, has a full lineup of summer produce today – including cherries, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, stone fruits – fresh flowers too:

End time is the usual 2 pm. While we were on the way up for a look, this T-shirt caught our eye:

That’s one of the local-themed T-shirts at Sweet Pea and Boy, a vendor whose booth is across from Camp West’s outdoor café. (And if you’re interested in an official Summer Fest T-shirt, head down to the Mobile Apparel booth just north of our Info Booth spot, across from Easy Street Café – they have other West Seattle-themed shirt designs too.

We’ve been talking all weeken about the year-round local businesses and their Summer Fest specials … if you have room in your life for a house plant, stop by the Discovery Shop, where the proceeds fun the fight against cancer:

More to come ….