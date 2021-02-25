HELPING: Food/clothing drive on Sunday – see what’s ‘especially appreciated, rarely donated’

(Alki UCC photo from January donation drive)
Alki UCC was going to host its next food/clothing drive earlier this month – but got snowed out. So it’s now rescheduled to this Sunday. Here’s the announcement we just received:
Alki UCC Winter Food/Men’s Casual Clothes Drive and Call for Socks this Sunday, February 28
10:00 am to 3:00 pm
Outside in our front courtyard at 6115 SW Hinds
Last month our generous community donated more than 1,200 lbs. of food. Let’s top that!
Non-perishable donations are distributed through the White Center Food Bank. Suggestions include:
• Canned Meat/Soup/Fruit (pop-top cans, if possible)
• Rice, Noodles, Peanut Butter, Oats, etc.
• Stove Top Stuffing
The following items are especially appreciated and rarely donated:
• Boxed Milk
• Cooking Oil
• Sandwich Bread
• Sugar & Flour
• Clearly labeled packets of pet food.
Essential Supplies are also needed:
• Toilet Paper
• Diapers/Similac Formula/Baby Wipes
• Can Openers
• Personal hygiene items
• Hand Sanitizer
Donations of Men’s Casual/Work Clothes are also being taken, as well as NEW socks — the clothing item most requested by our neighbors experiencing homelessness.
