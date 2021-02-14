WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Sunday updates

(SNOW LINKS: Metro buses on snow routes … traffic cams … map of what’s been plowed … plowing-priority map) … OPEN BUSINESSES LISTED HERE

(SW Thistle stairway, photographed by John Borba)

9:58 AM: Forecasters say up to two more inches of snow are possible today, so a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 pm. So it’s one more day to have fun – Jim Moore just sent this next photo from The Arroyos, saying his neighbor is “ready for the assault of the snowmen”:

The National Weather Service says Seattle’s official snow total for the past two days was 11.1 inches – #5 in the all-time list (since recordkeeping began 130+ years ago) of two-day snow totals, and the highest such total in almost 50 years.

