WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Saturday morning updates

(Delridge at Henderson – texted photo)

7:18 AM: Good morning! After 12+ hours of snow, we have at least half a foot – unofficially. The National Weather Service says the snow will continue this morning before tapering off this afternoon. We’ll be covering the weather all day – let us know what it’s like in your part of West Seattle! 206-293-6302 text or voice, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.

(Route 128 on California SW – photo by David French)

INFO LINKS

Metro – all buses remain on snow routes; no 125

SDOT snow-routes map

SDOT “live” map updating where plows have gone

King County’s “live” map (White Center included)

West Seattle traffic cams

8:10 AM: Texted from 48th/Hanford, a scene of sheer joy:

That’s Mavis playing in the snow. It’s not all play today – many of your local small businesses are open for those who can get there safely – walking to your nearest coffee shop, for example.