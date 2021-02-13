West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Saturday morning updates

February 13, 2021 7:18 am
(SNOW LINKS: Metro buses on snow routestraffic camsmap of what’s been plowedplowing-priority map)

(Delridge at Henderson – texted photo)

7:18 AM: Good morning! After 12+ hours of snow, we have at least half a foot – unofficially. The National Weather Service says the snow will continue this morning before tapering off this afternoon. We’ll be covering the weather all day – let us know what it’s like in your part of West Seattle! 206-293-6302 text or voice, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.

(Route 128 on California SW – photo by David French)

INFO LINKS
Metro – all buses remain on snow routes; no 125
SDOT snow-routes map
SDOT “live” map updating where plows have gone
King County’s “live” map (White Center included)
West Seattle traffic cams

8:10 AM: Texted from 48th/Hanford, a scene of sheer joy:

That’s Mavis playing in the snow. It’s not all play today – many of your local small businesses are open for those who can get there safely – walking to your nearest coffee shop, for example.

  • WS Sledder February 13, 2021 (7:31 am)
    Lots of irresponsible drivers already. Sending cops and fire to preventable collisions is a huge wast of tax dollars. Slow it down or stay off the roads

    • Mellow Kitty February 13, 2021 (8:16 am)
      YES! Slow down!! Too many close calls near WSHS already. Be safe out there neighbors ❤️

  • Wsres February 13, 2021 (7:39 am)
    Stay off the roads! It is sledding day!

  • Luke February 13, 2021 (7:45 am)
    The different shades of blue on the SDOT live map are very confusing. I understand the purpose, but they’re so close that it’s hard to tell them apart. Why not red, yellow, and green? Or any other 3 colors that aren’t almost identical. 

  • Chris February 13, 2021 (8:08 am)
    We opened the door to a drift of about a foot & a foot plus on our patio.   We are watching a neighbor’s smaller car get buried in drifting.   Lots of snow drifting with the blowing snow.    Staying home is the safe plan right now.   Looks like walking is even wild with the blowing snow.    Time to be safe in more ways than one.

  • wlcg06 February 13, 2021 (8:26 am)
    WSB please post some updates on scheduled COVID testing and vaccinations at the WS locations. I have not found anything online yet and havent received a text message that my appt is canneled today. Thanks!

