WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Saturday pm updates, photos

(Fauntleroy ferry dock, photographed by Michael Burke)

1:25 PM: The promised “tapering” of the snowfall is happening – much lighter, at least here in Upper Fauntleroy, as we move to pm coverage (here’s the morning report). As we continue, a reminder about driving safely – for many reasons, from treacherous conditions to people walking, sledding, skiing in the street:

(3200 block California SW, photographed by Christopher Boffoli)

We’ve also had a report of a Seattle Fire truck that got stuck, on Dawson east of California.

INFO LINKS

Metro – all buses remain on snow routes; no 125

SDOT snow-routes map

SDOT “live” map updating where plows have gone

King County’s “live” map (White Center included)

West Seattle traffic cams

Seattle Public Library curbside services closed today

Seattle Parks snow info

It’s a work day for many, regardless of snow – from Susanna Moore of Niederberger Contracting (WSB sponsor), a photo and “Shout out to our hard-working US Postal Service in North Admiral”:

And of course, the SDOT snowplow drivers:

(Photo tweeted by @jana_obscura)

As noted in the link list above, you can use this map to see where they’ve been. … More snow fun, too. This morning we featured videos of ducks and a dog playing in the snow – now, for equal time: