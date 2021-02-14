WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: What’s happening, and not happening, on this snowy Valentine’s Day

(Photographed Saturday at Alki by Theresa Arbow O’Connor)

We usually start Sundays with a list of what’s happening; today it will include what’s NOT happening because of our 2-day, 11-inch snowfall, and we’ll add to this with any closures/changes reported during the day. For starters:

CHURCH SERVICES: Today our updated list includes word of several churches canceling services – online and/or in-person – because of the snow.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY, C&P: Today is the 18th anniversary of C&P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) opening for business! If you want to congratulate them while getting beverages and/or treats, they’ll be open 8 am-4 pm today.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET CANCELED: As announced Saturday, this week’s market is canceled. If you had ore-ordered online via What’s Good, the market says your order will be canceled and refunded.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm on Sundays – WSTL was open yesterday, so as far as we know, they’re open today too. For drivers, they advise entering from the south side at Delridge/Oregon. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

Any other open/closed reports, please email or text us – westseattleblog@gmail.com, 206-293-6302 – thank you!