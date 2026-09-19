HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Art Tour, day 1

Even if you can only get to one stop on the West Seattle Art Tour, you’ll likely see a lot!

We visited Stop #1 a little while ago, and like most stops, the lineup features guest artists as well as the host. In the front yard here, we found Jennifer Kegel of Elmgrove Pottery, and talked with her about her stained-glass-inspired designs. In the backyard are the bright paintings and mixed-media work of Debbi Murray:

Debbi’s husband Steve was standing in for her when we visited. Inside the house, Kassie Hennessey was discussing her feather drawings with an Art Tour-ist:

And toward the front of the house, we met host Lea Basile-Lazarus, who posed with one of her paper-pulp paintings:

And as proof that the Art Tour is for all ages, on our way up the front stairs, we passed a family with elementary-age kids, excitedly discussing their plan to walk to two more stops. One more hour of Art Touring to go today, until 5 pm, and then a full second day tomorrow (Sunday), 10 am-5 pm. Free – find the maps and lists here! (When you arrive in the area of a stop, you’ll see signage, so don’t worry about getting lost.)