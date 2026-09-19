HAPPENING NOW: Tribal canoes at Salmon Homecoming after cross-bay journey from West Seattle



(Canoes off Duwamish Head, photos by Clarence Higuera)

You may have seen several tribal canoes departing from Don Armeni Boat Ramp this morning, headed for downtown and the 34th Salmon Homecoming. The event at Waterfront Park next to the ferris wheel continues until 8 pm, with workshops, food and cultural sharing.

(Paddlers headed for the Salmon Homecoming included Duwamish Tribal Council member Ken Workman, front center)

A non-profit group organizes the event annually to coincide with the return of salmon to local waters. The canoes launching late morning from West Seattle included Duwamish, Puyallup, and Snohomish canoe families, and were joined by canoes from other tribes as they reached Pier 62.

As noted here earlier this week, salmon are due in local creeks soon