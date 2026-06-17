Stay out of the water in South Alki: Sewer overflow in Constellation Park area

Just in, word of a different water problem. The King County Wastewater Treatment Division is reporting a sewer overflow. at Constellation Park:

King County Wastewater Treatment Division crews are responding to a brief sewer overflow at the 63rd Avenue Pump Station, located near Constellation Park in the 3500 block of Beach Drive SW in West Seattle.

Out of an abundance of caution, please avoid contact with the water until more information is available.

Our Community Services team is placing signage along the beach and notifying nearby residents.

We will share updates and any public health guidance from Public Health – Seattle & King County at kingcounty.gov/WTD-Incident-Response as more information becomes available.

If you have any questions, please call our incident response hotline at 206-296-7432.