WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Subaru; business burglary

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN SUBARU: Reported via email:

Call 911 if you see it.

BUSINESS BURGLARY: Reported via text from owner Denise at Seattle Style Salon in Sunrise Heights:

I had a break in through the my back door at 12:21 on February 15th. The police arrived at around 2:00 am. Damaged the door, will need to be replaced. Not usable. Have had it boarded up. I believe the alarm scared the criminals and were only in a short time. Stole about $300-$400 in retail. I have reason to believe the were male do to the footprints left in the snow. Thought I would report so all the neighbors know. My back door has entry through an alley.