WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Subaru; business burglary

February 18, 2021 9:49 am
Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports:

STOLEN SUBARU: Reported via email:

Our neighbor’s car was stolen at about 10:30 pm on 2/17. It’s a 1990 Subaru Loyale. License WA 659YTG. Gatewood area.

Call 911 if you see it.

BUSINESS BURGLARY: Reported via text from owner Denise at Seattle Style Salon in Sunrise Heights:

I had a break in through the my back door at 12:21 on February 15th. The police arrived at around 2:00 am. Damaged the door, will need to be replaced. Not usable. Have had it boarded up. I believe the alarm scared the criminals and were only in a short time. Stole about $300-$400 in retail. I have reason to believe the were male do to the footprints left in the snow. Thought I would report so all the neighbors know. My back door has entry through an alley.

  • WSRes February 18, 2021 (11:00 am)
    Update on the stolen Subaru. It was found this morning. 3 blocks from the house. 

    • WSB February 18, 2021 (11:01 am)
      Thank you for the update.

