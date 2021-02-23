WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More catalytic converters targeted

Two more catalytic-converter crimes reported by readers today:

21ST/GENESEE: Zack emailed to say, “I caught someone in the act of stealing the catalytic converter from my wife’s Honda Element this morning- he was cutting it off with a power tool that woke us up. This happened at 5:00 am at 21st + Genesee. Suspect walked south on 21st, then a car with no headlights on followed him – most likely they were working together. The police showed up right away …” The incident number is 21-045060.

BEACH DRIVE: We also heard this morning from Davis: “I am reporting a stolen Catalytic Converter from a Prius. It happened Sunday night from the 5000 block of Beach Drive. The car was parked on the street.”

(It’s a nationwide problem, the NY Times reported recently. Prevention advice is at the end of this report we published last fall.)