WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: More catalytic converters targeted

February 23, 2021 11:02 am
Two more catalytic-converter crimes reported by readers today:

21ST/GENESEE: Zack emailed to say, “I caught someone in the act of stealing the catalytic converter from my wife’s Honda Element this morning- he was cutting it off with a power tool that woke us up. This happened at 5:00 am at 21st + Genesee. Suspect walked south on 21st, then a car with no headlights on followed him – most likely they were working together. The police showed up right away …” The incident number is 21-045060.

BEACH DRIVE: We also heard this morning from Davis: “I am reporting a stolen Catalytic Converter from a Prius. It happened Sunday night from the 5000 block of Beach Drive. The car was parked on the street.”

(It’s a nationwide problem, the NY Times reported recently. Prevention advice is at the end of this report we published last fall.)

  • Auntie February 23, 2021 (11:34 am)
    It seems to me that if the powers that be would crack down on the purchasers of these converters, it would cut down on the thefts. Surely these metal scrappers can’t believe that all the converters they are getting are salvage, right? They know what they’re doing and will continue until someone nips it in the bud.

