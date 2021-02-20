Traffic alerts and what else is happening for your West Seattle Saturday

(Late-winter bloom that survived the snow, photographed by Marc Milrod)

Welcome to the weekend! We start with two travel alerts:

1ST AVENUE SOUTH BRIDGE: WSDOT is closing two northbound lanes of the bridge 6 am-noon today and tomorrow for grid-deck work.

WEST MARGINAL PAVEMENT REPAIR: The road surface around those old tracks north of the Duwamish Longhouse is going to be fixed, with city crews working 8 am-3:30 pm each day this weekend and next and possibly the weekend after that.

Today’s events:

SOUTHWEST LITTLE LEAGUE SIGNUPS: Delayed a week because of the snow, noon-2 pm, eligible players can sign up for Southwest Little League at the Log Cabin at Steve Cox Memorial Park, 1321 SW 102nd in White Center.

COMMUNITY CLEANUP: You’re invited to help clean up around the bridge and West Marginal Way this afternoon, 1-4 pm, equipment provided. Here’s all the info, including where to go and how to RSVP.

FREE FOOD: 2-4 pm, boxes at Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church, 2620 SW Kenyon, while they last.

BE A MASTER COMPOSTER/SUSTAINABILITY STEWARD: Seattle Tilth says today’s the deadline to apply: