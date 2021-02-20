Traffic alerts and what else is happening for your West Seattle Saturday

(Late-winter bloom that survived the snow, photographed by Marc Milrod)
Welcome to the weekend! We start with two travel alerts:
1ST AVENUE SOUTH BRIDGE: WSDOT is closing two northbound lanes of the bridge 6 am-noon today and tomorrow for grid-deck work.
WEST MARGINAL PAVEMENT REPAIR: The road surface around those old tracks north of the Duwamish Longhouse is going to be fixed, with city crews working 8 am-3:30 pm each day this weekend and next and possibly the weekend after that.
Today’s events:
SOUTHWEST LITTLE LEAGUE SIGNUPS: Delayed a week because of the snow, noon-2 pm, eligible players can sign up for Southwest Little League at the Log Cabin at Steve Cox Memorial Park, 1321 SW 102nd in White Center.
COMMUNITY CLEANUP: You’re invited to help clean up around the bridge and West Marginal Way this afternoon, 1-4 pm, equipment provided. Here’s all the info, including where to go and how to RSVP.
FREE FOOD: 2-4 pm, boxes at Greater Seattle Filipino-American SDA Church, 2620 SW Kenyon, while they last.
BE A MASTER COMPOSTER/SUSTAINABILITY STEWARD: Seattle Tilth says today’s the deadline to apply:
Are you a Seattle resident who loves to get your hands dirty and want to share your environmental knowledge and passion with others in your community? Get trained by Tilth Alliance to become a Master Composter & Sustainability Steward! Learn about composting, soil, sorting compostables and recyclables, reducing waste and improving water quality in 12 classes, then take action in your community. Learn more and apply by Saturday, February 20.
