YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle community cleanup Saturday

If you haven’t already seen this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar: You’re invited to join neighbor Conrad for a community cleanup around the West Seattle Bridge tomorrow afternoon. He’s leading volunteers 1-4 pm in a cleanup delayed a week because of the snow:

We’ll meet at the cul-de-sac on SW Marginal Place. We’ll then disperse along W Marginal Way as it passes under Spokane Street (for both trash removal and overgrown vegetation removal), and to parts of the five-way intersection by the Chelan Café. Please wear a mask and get ready to clean up under the bridge.

Thank you to our partners Puget Soundkeeper, Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition, and We Heart Seattle! Puget Soundkeeper is donating all necessary equipment (trash grabbers, garbage bags, gloves, the scale for weighing trash), DRCC is providing Duwamish Dollars as an incentive for volunteers, and We Heart Seattle is providing a U-Haul truck to take the trash to the transfer station following the event.