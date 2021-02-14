SNOWBIRDS: West Seattle feathered friends weather the weekend

From the photos sent by WSB readers throughout the snowy weekend, we’ve saved these for a separate “snowbirds” collection. Even as the snow buried birdbaths and froze feeders, the birds were in view seeking food, water, and refuge. Above, a Great Blue Heron “got comfortable on a branch right outside of my daughter’s window,” reports Mrs. E. Below, 15-year-old Drew Atkinson photographed a Crow in the Roxhill area:

The most frequently sighted birds, though, were Hummingbirds. First, from Jerry Simmons:

From Brad Lovejoy, a hummingbird on a magnolia:

From Eric Bell, “Buzz” was hanging out in the bamboo:

Steve Fredrickson recorded the scene at a busy feeder:

The one in Lawrence Heeren‘s photo had a feeder to itself:

Lawrence also photographed a Barrow’s Goldeneye off the snowy shore:

The European Starling and American Robin are from J:

And a Dark-eyed Junco from Yma in Gatewood:

Big thanks to all the bird photographers – we publish galleries periodically (and have a few non-snowy images in queue for the next one) – westseattleblog@gmail.com next time you want to share your pic of a West Seattle bird!