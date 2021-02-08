ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Monday notes

6:12 AM: Welcome to Monday, February 8th, the 322nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK & MORE

Delridge project – The SW Thistle closure continues between Delridge and 20th. Here’s what to expect this week.

Fauntleroy Way work – The sewer repair, on Fauntleroy between Alaska and Edmunds as previewed here, is scheduled to be under way.

CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Low Bridge: Fifth week for automated enforcement cameras, while restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily. (Here’s an update on how it’s going.) Here’s a bridge view (note, it’s been experiencing intermittent trouble):

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – with a new left-turn signal for northbound HP Way, turning to westbound Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera (note, it’s been experiencing intermittent trouble):

Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for all the other detour-route neighborhoods, both the arterials and neighborhood streets!)

To check for bridges’ marine-traffic openings, see the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

You can view all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT

Water Taxi – On its regular schedule but with the lower-capacity Spirit of Kingston for qt least a few more days.

Metro – On regular weekday schedule. If you’re not subscribed to alerts, watch @kcmetrobus on Twitter for updates.

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.