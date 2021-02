Thanks to Lorie for mentioning a power outage that affected some homes in Belvidere early this morning. It was over by the time we saw her note, which meant it was no longer shown on the Seattle City Light power-outage map, so we checked with SCL’s Julie Moore about the size and cause. She tells WSB, “Apparently tree limbs caused a transformer outage impacting eight customers. Our records show the outage lasted 4:16-6:37 a.m.”