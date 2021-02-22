Gardening this year? Grow your plan with HPAC this Wednesday

Ever since the West Seattle Bridge closed 11 months ago, transportation topics have dominated most neighborhood meetings. But this Wednesday, HPAC – the community council for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge – has a palate cleanser: Gardening. Here’s the agenda for the online meeting at 7 pm Wednesday (February 24):

Announcements – learn about upcoming free compost giveaway events!

Report from Waste Management on best compost practices

Presentation & Discussion:

Your Pandemic Garden 2.0: “You started it last year, now what?”

Led by neighbor gardener and Seattle Tilth Alliance Community Education Manager Chris Hoffer. Learn more about starting and maintaining a garden to grow food in the city. Meet other neighborhood gardeners and share ideas and inspiration!

Chris will take us through:

Getting Started: Beds, Boxes and Containers

Plants for Success

Tips for Long-term Success

Resource sharing + Q&A