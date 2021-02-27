DELRIDGE PROJECT: Where the work’s moving next week

The Delridge repaving/utility work, preparing for the RapidRide H Line conversion, continues. SDOT’s weekly update on upcoming work includes these key points:
*21st Ave SW will be closed to local access only for several weeks beginning Monday, March 1 to complete utility work
*Paving on the east side of Delridge Way SW between SW Findlay St and SW Juneau St is scheduled to begin as early as March 8
*On Thursday, March 4, SPU will be working overnight to complete tie-ins near SW Juneau St. SPU will notify residents of any interruptions to their service in advance of this work taking place.
*Sidewalk demolition between SW Thistle and SW Cloverdale St continues, with paving scheduled to begin as early as March 4
*Intersection work continues at SW Kenyon St and SW Holden St and will last for several weeks. The intersections will remain open during this work.
The full update for the week ahead is here.
P.S. Remember that businesses are open even if there’s work nearby – they appreciate your patronage.
