DELRIDGE PROJECT: Where the work’s moving next week

The Delridge repaving/utility work, preparing for the RapidRide H Line conversion, continues. SDOT’s weekly update on upcoming work includes these key points:

*21st Ave SW will be closed to local access only for several weeks beginning Monday, March 1 to complete utility work

*Paving on the east side of Delridge Way SW between SW Findlay St and SW Juneau St is scheduled to begin as early as March 8

*On Thursday, March 4, SPU will be working overnight to complete tie-ins near SW Juneau St. SPU will notify residents of any interruptions to their service in advance of this work taking place.

*Sidewalk demolition between SW Thistle and SW Cloverdale St continues, with paving scheduled to begin as early as March 4

*Intersection work continues at SW Kenyon St and SW Holden St and will last for several weeks. The intersections will remain open during this work.