CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 2/27/2021 roundup

For the first time in three weeks, King County has updated its stats on Saturday, so that’s where we start:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*82,092 people have tested positive, 174 more than yesterday’s total

*1,393 people have died, 13 more than yesterday’s total

*5,091 people have been hospitalized, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*901,122 people have been tested, 475 more than yesterday’s total

(The county did not post updates on either of the past two Saturdays, so we have no “one week ago” stats tonight.)

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 113.7 million people have tested positive, and more than 2,525,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 511,000. Most cases: U.S., India, Brazil, Russia, UK. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

THIRD VACCINE: The FDA has OK’d the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Next step before tens of thousands of doses are sent to our state: The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup will meet Monday for an “extra layer of review,” Gov. Inslee says.

FINDING VACCINE: Thanks again to WSB readers offering tips on where they’re finding appointments. This morning, we heard again from Ann, though a commenter says that clinic does not appear to be offering appointments as widely as the one she sent news of last week … Recommendations are continuing for checking the volunteer-run covidwa.com lookup frequently …

