Another West Seattle school hit by flooding from broken pipe

Thanks for the tip. For the second time in less than three weeks, a West Seattle elementary school has suffered flooding from a broken pipe. First it was Lafayette – yesterday, it was Arbor Heights Elementary. Students were dismissed earlier than usual on Wednesday (which is always a short day) because the pipe break, in the boiler room, required water to be shut off entirely, the district media office tells WSB. They also confirm the problem’s been fixed, the flooded area’s been dried, and school resumed normally today. Here’s the letter principal Lauren Porto sent to families.