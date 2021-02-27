VACCINATION: Another West Seattle clinic

WSB reader Ann, who shared news last weekend of a West Seattle vaccination clinic, just got another email about one and forwarded it to share. The eligibility mentioned in the email she received from a UW Medicine mailing list: West Seattle/South Park residents, 65 and older. The clinic is happening next week, the email says, and will again be at the Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot. While last time she got a registration link, this time it’s by phone – the number in the email she received is 206.520.8758. Caveat: No indication of what hours they’re taking calls, nor of whether you have to be on their list. Meantime, please note that we’re continuing to feature vaccination info in our nightly roundups (last night, thanks to reader tips, we mentioned Pharmaca in The Junction will be offering vaccine); you can always find the most-recent roundup in our archive of pandemic coverage.