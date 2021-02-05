CORONAVIRUS: Friday 2/5/2021 roundup

49 weeks have now passed since the Friday night announcement of the first King County case of COVID-19. Here are tonight’s updates:

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*78,090 people have tested positive, 249 more than yesterday’s total

*1,292 people have died, 13 more than yesterday’s total

*4,865 people have been hospitalized, 19 more than yesterday’s total

*844,187 people have been tested, 2,494 more than yesterday’s total

Now, our weekly check of key numbers on the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard:

*239,821 people have received one dose

*63,655 people have received both doses

*296,225 doses have been allocated to King County

One week ago, the first four totals were 76,345/1,249/4,771/826,565, and the vaccination totals were 181,108/37,984/232,350.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 105.3 million cases, 2,299,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

SENIOR CENTER OFFERS TO BE VACCINATION SITE: Along with working to help its members navigate the maze of trying to find vaccination appointments, the Senior Center of West Seattle has offered to be a vaccination site. The county says vaccine supplies are too tight to do anything right now but put it on a list.

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER’S BRIEFING: In his weekly briefing today, Dr. Jeff Duchin said that while decreasing case numbers “are great,” they are not anywhere near a “safe level.” And, given the variants’ ascent, he said he feels “we’re in the eye of a hurricane.” He also ran through other trends as well as the vaccination situation – you can watch the briefing here.

