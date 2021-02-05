VACCINATION: What the Senior Center of West Seattle hopes to do

Even though they’ve been prioritized for several weeks, more than 2 in 3 people 75+ in our county have yet to get vaccinated. Both availability and accessibility continue to be challenges for many who are eligible. It’s particularly challenging here in West Seattle, where no general-availability sites are available yet, neither government nor private. City Councilmember Lisa Herbold says the mayor’s office has committed to a site in West Seattle – when vaccine is available, and no one knows how long that’ll be. So what else is in the works? With so many seniors still waiting, we asked Senior Center of West Seattle executive director Amy Lee Derenthal what her organization is working on. First, SC-WS is trying to help members navigate the current challenges, she explained via email:

Our social workers are reporting a number of significant barriers for many seniors to schedule their vaccination, including: – Many don’t have Internet access

– Many don’t have a computer

– Some have low vision and can’t read the busy web pages

– Some have limited experience signing up for things online, for example through a ‘MyChart’ program

– Many don’t text or know how to receive text alerts

– Many don’t have an email address

– And, many don’t have a family member nearby who can help them navigate these challenges These barriers are in addition to trying to make sense of the disjointed process and lack of West Seattle locations available to get vaccinated. The Senior Center staff team is working hard to help as many of our 800 members as possible with technology issues, navigating scheduling and figuring out transportation to appointments. So our current main focus is to reach out to our electeds to help us get these seniors prioritized and an easy way for our Social Workers to get people signed up and to their vaccine appointments.

Second, Derenthal told us, she has been working to see if the Senior Center could serve as a mass-vaccination site, “possibly in conjunction with the Junction Association parking lot” right behind it. Public Health Seattle-King County replied to her offer, saying, in part, that “Additional high volume sites are being planned and senior centers will be considered as potential pop-up sites,” so they’ll add the West Seattle center to the list of possibilities. Otherwise, though, the Public Health reply recommended the state’s vaccine-location website … which to date remains completely devoid of West Seattle providers.