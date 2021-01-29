CORONAVIRUS: Friday 1/29/2021 roundup

48 weeks have now passed since the Friday night announcement of the first King County case of COVID-19. Here are tonight’s updates:

SITUATION REPORT: The state’s periodic “situation report” is out, and has some encouraging news. Here are its headlines:

*Declining COVID-19 transmission provides an opportunity to get case and hospitalization rates under control before the faster-spreading B.1.1.7 variant takes hold in the state. *Case counts dropped sharply after the first week of January. *Case rates are still high across the state but are moving in the right direction. *Many counties saw sharp declines in case counts after the first week in January, returning to early to mid-November levels. *Total hospital admissions flattened at a high level starting in late November, with a slight decline beginning in mid-January.

The full report is here; the news release summarizing it is here.

KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary page, cumulative totals:

*76,345 people have tested positive, 663 more than yesterday’s total

*1,249 people have died, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*4,771 people have been hospitalized, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*826,565 people have been tested, 3,755 more than yesterday’s total

And from the COVID Vaccination Among King County Residents dashboard, our weekly check:

*181,108 people have received one dose

*37,984 people have received both doses

*232,350 doses have been allocated to King County

One week ago, the first four totals were 73,801/1,214/4,683/810,109, and the vaccination totals were 126,474/21,910/214,425.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 102 million cases, 2,206,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

WEST SEATTLE VAX CLINIC – EVENTUALLY: In her weekly newsletter, West Seattle/South Park City Councilmember Lisa Herbold writes:

A couple weeks ago, I let you know that the Seattle Fire Department has begun COVID vaccinations starting with mobile teams that will vaccinate up to 1,000 residents and staff of adult family homes and some permanent supportive housing residences. I explained that the City has the infrastructure in place to quickly turn at least one of the existing COVID testing sites into a mass vaccination site – what we don’t have is access to the necessary vaccine supply. I’ve heard from many of you wanting to know what’s in store for West Seattle, given the closure of the West Seattle Bridge and ongoing restrictions on lower level bridge access and significant congestion on detour routes off of the peninsula. This week, I received confirmation from the Mayor’s Office that the City is planning to stand up a West Seattle vaccination site as part of its overall testing strategy. I’ll meet with the Mayor’s Office next week to learn more about their plans. The timing is dependent upon when there is an adequate supply of vaccines; vaccines are in limited supply and the number and timing of doses that Seattle receives is determined by the state and federal government. I know there is a lot of interest in supporting West Seattle vaccination sites, and I will keep you updated about these plans as I learn more and continue to advocate for local vaccinations.

2 COUNTY CLINICS: King County is opening signups at 8 am Saturday for new vaccination clinics in Kent and Auburn but says they’re just for “residents of south King County who 1) are age 75 or older, OR 2) are age 50 or older and cannot live independently, or live with and care for kin, OR 3) are providing care (paid or unpaid) for someone age 50 or older who cannot live independently.”

VACCINATION CELEBRATION: Aegis Living-West Seattle says 95 percent of its residents and 75+ percent of staff are vaccinated. Most recently, the memory-care fac held a Cupid-themed clinic this past Tuesday. Aegis sent photos, including this one of resident Albertha Dorsey, quoting her as saying, “I feel blessed, and I feel protected. I look forward to the day when my children can feel as protected as I do.”

Awgis has two more clinics planned “to allow us to get closer to 100% for both populations.”

PCC OPPOSES HAZARD-PAY MANDATE: Vaccination should be the city’s focus rather than compensation, PCC‘s CEO said in a letter to the mayor, who says she’ll sign the $4/hour bill and that it’ll take effect next week.

COUNTY HEALTH OFFICER’S BRIEFING: Dr. Jeff Duchin provided his weekly video briefing – see it here.

