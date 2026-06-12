HAPPENING NOW: Anniversary dance party with C89.5 radio aboard Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry

As we’ve noted previously, Washington State Ferries is celebrating its 75th anniversary all month, and this afternoon is the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth route’s chance for a party. A DJ from C89.5 Radio – the dance-music FM station – is spinning for a dance party on the deck of M/V Kittitas.

DJ Johnny Monsoon is in the sun, providing the beats. Passengers are providing the party spirit:

The C89.5 contingent even included general manager June Fox:

We’re told they’re on board for the 4:30 westward sailing, not just 3:30 as previously announced, so if you’re getting on a Triangle Route in the next hour or so, you might just get to join the party. Swag too!