WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Crime Prevention Council meeting tonight, and what else is happening

CITY COUNCIL: Meetings are one day later than usual this week because of the holiday. The “briefing” meeting is at 9:30 am, agenda here; the regular full meeting is at 2 pm, agenda here. (Both agendas include information on viewing; the 2 pm agenda includes information on how to comment.)

STATE TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION: Highway 99 tunnel toll revenue is down, unsurprisingly. The state Transportation Commission, which sets toll rates, has that on its agenda for today, first day of the monthly two-day meeting, at 1:15 pm; the agenda includes information on viewing.

SAVE THE ARCHIVES: The Duwamish Tribe is asking for support at this online public meeting today:

Save the Historical records and archives on behalf of the Duwamish Tribe Public Meeting on Jan. 19 re: National Archives Facility in Seattle … hosted by Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Tuesday, January 19, from 3:30 to 5:30. We invite you to participate to provide comments about the closure of the facility and transfer of the un-digitized records to Southern California and Missouri. Zoom link Meeting ID: 838 5218 6385

DEMONSTRATE FOR RACIAL JUSTICE: Scott from Puget Ridge Cohousing continues organizing two demonstrations each week:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving Tuesday, January 19, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Thursday, January 21, 4 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come show support for BLM and ending systemic racism. Hold signs, meet neighbors and stand for racial justice. Scott at PR Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 6 pm online, hear from and talk with local police about crime/safety trends and concerns. Participation info is in our calendar listing.

PRAYER FOR NATIONAL HEALING AND HOPE: Organized by West Side Presbyterian Church, online at 7 pm tonight.

FOOD FUNDRAISER: Today’s the deadline to order three family dinners from Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) for the Denny International Middle School fundraiser pickup on Thursday – details in our calendar listing.