WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Welcome to the weekend!

(Photo by Jim Borrow)

January’s final weekend begins …

COFFEE & BEIGNETS: First Saturday for the new Realfine Coffee expansion location features a pop-up appearance by Jet City Beignet (WSB sponsor), 8 am-1 pm. (35th SW & SW Kenyon)

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: Open for you (masks required) to wander – details here. (6000 16th SW)

CURBSIDE LIBRARY SERVICE: Noon-6 pm at Southwest Library. (9010 35th SW)

VISUAL JOURNALING WORKSHOP: Presented by Seattle Public Library, 1:30 pm online. Register no later than an hour before it starts. Our calendar listing explains how.

ONLINE CONCERTS: Students from School of Rock-West Seattle are performing in two online concerts today – 4 pm (“Black Music Matters”) and 7 pm (“Rock ‘n’ Roll Resistance”). Watch them here.

