WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: First weekend of 2021 begins

(Thursday night photo by Carolyn Newman, looking across Elliott Bay)

Welcome to Saturday! Aside from windy and wet weather, here’s what’s scheduled today:

ALKI BEACH COMMUNITY CLEANUP: 10 am-2 pm, join Jessica in cleaning up the Alki Beach vicinity. Details are in our preview from earlier this week, including how to contact her to RSVP (not mandatory).

GET FIT, WEST SEATTLE: 10 am, live online, get started with the free West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) couch-to-half-marathon free fitness program for beginners!

SCOUTS RECYCLING TREES: In Burien, but the troop specifically reached out to invite West Seattleites too – you can drop off your Christmas tree (not flocked) with Scouts for a suggested $5 donation, 9 am-4 pm. (920 SW 150th)

GRAND OPENING: Fogue Gallery invites you to visit its new “not retiring, inspiring” expansion space at 4130 California SW, starting at noon.