2021: How to start the new year with Get Fit, West Seattle

2020 is almost in the rear-view mirror. If you want to kick off 2021 with a boost to your health and fitness, you can do it with the n free Get Fit, West Seattle program, presented by West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor). The pandemic doesn’t have to get in the way. First, you can join in on the Get Fit Info Night, live online, at 6 pm Tuesday (December 15th). That’s when you’ll learn about the free training program that will start in early January, culminating in you running a half-marathon in June. WSR’s Lori McConnell reassures you, “It is a program for beginners. We will start everything virtually! You will get a training plan and encouragement!” After the Info Night, you’ll look ahead to the kickoff at 10 am January 2nd, also live online: “We can encourage one another as a group as we get off the couch and train.” GFWS will include group runs when health rules permit. Questions? Email lorimcconnell@hotmail.com.