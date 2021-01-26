West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery response

January 26, 2021 8:02 pm
8:02 PM: Police are converging on The Junction after a report of an armed robbery outside The Whittaker. They’ve detained a possible suspect near the Bank of America just west of there, and officers told dispatchers they found a “very realistic looking air pistol” in the man’s possession. No other details so far, such as where the robbery happened – it was first dispatched as Whole Foods, then MOD Pizza, then a specific victim who had left the area.

8:37 PM: The suspect was arrested. Police have been talking to witnesses. We’ll add additional details when the report’s available.

  • Mario Sanchez-Salas January 26, 2021 (8:09 pm)
    Wow, I can see all the action from my window @ the link apartments. It’s so sad to see crime like these in our streets, I walk my dog sometimes in the area. 

  • Davep January 26, 2021 (8:49 pm)
    We need more police, crime is out of control and there is little or no consequences if folks are caughtseattle is going to hell, I don’t feel like this community is safe for my young family 

