WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery response

8:02 PM: Police are converging on The Junction after a report of an armed robbery outside The Whittaker. They’ve detained a possible suspect near the Bank of America just west of there, and officers told dispatchers they found a “very realistic looking air pistol” in the man’s possession. No other details so far, such as where the robbery happened – it was first dispatched as Whole Foods, then MOD Pizza, then a specific victim who had left the area.

8:37 PM: The suspect was arrested. Police have been talking to witnesses. We’ll add additional details when the report’s available.