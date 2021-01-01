WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Technical Advisory Panel disbanded

(Photo by Tony Welch)

Though the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force plans to continue meeting, the other advisory group convened by the city after the bridge’s closure has disbanded. SDOT has announced that the Technical Advisory Panel met for the last time in mid-December. Its post also listed the full roster of TAP members:

Stephen Dickenson, PhD, PE, DPE, New Albion Geotechnical, Inc.

Gregg A. Freeby, PE, American Segmental Bridge Institute (ASBI)

Reggie Holt, PE, Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), Office of Bridges and Structures FHWA Headquarters, Washington DC

Debbie D. Lehmann, PE, Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) Washington Division Office

Barbara Moffat, PE, SE, Stantec

Scott Phelan, PhD, PE, SE, David Evans and Associates, Inc

Professor John F. Stanton, University of Washington

Adolph Furtado, PE, Lin & Associates, Inc.

Furtado is the only member who wasn’t on the roster announced in May. The TAP’s meetings, unlike the Community Task Force’s meetings, were not open to the public. One other difference: The TAP members were paid, while the CTF members are not. Among other key findings along the way, the TAP issued a memo in July affirming SDOT’s June take that the bridge seemed fixable. What was determined in the ensuing months, before Mayor Jenny Durkan‘s November announcement that repairs would be pursued, was that they were feasible as well as possible.